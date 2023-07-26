Buffalo Rouge Brewing to set to open in Kelowna, the first to have their food be fully vegan and vegetarian. (Buffalo Rouge Brewing/Contributed)

Buffalo Rouge Brewing to set to open in Kelowna, the first to have their food be fully vegan and vegetarian. (Buffalo Rouge Brewing/Contributed)

Buffalo Rouge Brewing set to open in Kelowna

Central Okanagan’s 23rd brewery opens on Saturday, July 29

Kelowna’s newest brewery is set to open on Saturday, July 29.

Owners Liam Mitchell and Crystal Cain got the keys to the property on August 1, 2022. After nearly a year of hard work and dedication, they’re set to finally open the doors to Buffalo Rouge Brewing.

Before opening on Saturday, they will be hosting a soft open to a few people on Thursday and Friday. People will only get in by booking a reservation.

Buffalo Rouge Brewing to set to open in Kelowna, the first to have their food be fully vegan and vegetarian. (Buffalo Rouge Brewing/Contributed)

Once Saturday arrives, the brewery will be open four days a week (Wednesday-Saturday). The grand opening is set for August 11 and 12.

To start, all of their beers will be collaborations with other breweries around town and their own beers will be coming soon.

Mitchell and Cain ran The Wagon food truck in Kelowna, which served all vegan and vegetarian food and they’re continuing that trend at Buffalo Rouge. Customers can expect favourites from the food truck including vegan calamari, gyros, a Reuben sandwich, a carrot dog, and more.

vegan cal

Some new menu items they will have on the menu soon are are smoked cauliflower wings and brisket sliders made with seitans (vegetarian meats).

vegan reuben

They also plan on being able to serve brunch in one or two months.

On top of beer and food, they also have all the sauces they will be serving as well.

Buffalo Rouge Brewing is the Central Okanagan’s 23rd brewery. It is located at 1111 Gordon Drive.

READ MORE: Man kicked out of Merritt hotel later involved in 3-person fatal crash

READ MORE: Kelowna named Canada’s greenest city: Study

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerCommunityCraft BreweriesKelownaOkanaganrestaurantVegan and Vegetarian

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna bistro closing its door in August

Just Posted

The Ramada Lodge and Conference Centre is located at the corner of Harvey and Dilworth in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Ramada Lodge hotel sold to Okanagan company

50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio left his residence on Sunday, July 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help to find missing man

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)
Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

Joshuah, 10, and his sister Aurora Bolton, 8, have been the subject of an Amber Alert since July 19 when they failed to return to their primary caregiver, their stepfather, after a planned vacation with their mom 45-year-old Verity Bolton. (Surrey RCMP)
Day 8: Search continues for missing B.C. children