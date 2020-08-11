Brain safety top of mind for Lake Country kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

Lake Country bylaw officers are giving away helmets to kids to protect them from brain injury. (District of Lake Country photo)

Bylaw officers are noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets in Lake Country.

Therefore they want to help protect these young brains and are giving out helmets to those in need of one.

“To help protect the young community leaders of the future from concussion, the Lake Country bylaw officers are teaming up with Braintrust Canada to provide helmets for youth in need,” the district stated.

A limited supply of Nutcase street smart helmets are available. Contact Lake Country bylaw enforcement at 250-766-6673 to arrange to receive a helmet free of charge to keep your child safe.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

READ MORE: Fire sparked off Westside

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling