Lake Country bylaw officers are giving away helmets to kids to protect them from brain injury. (District of Lake Country photo)

Brain safety top of mind for Lake Country kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

Bylaw officers are noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets in Lake Country.

Therefore they want to help protect these young brains and are giving out helmets to those in need of one.

“To help protect the young community leaders of the future from concussion, the Lake Country bylaw officers are teaming up with Braintrust Canada to provide helmets for youth in need,” the district stated.

A limited supply of Nutcase street smart helmets are available. Contact Lake Country bylaw enforcement at 250-766-6673 to arrange to receive a helmet free of charge to keep your child safe.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

READ MORE: Fire sparked off Westside

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Okanagan’s first Arabic store opens in Kelowna

Just Posted

Brain safety top of mind for Lake Country kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

UPDATE: House fire spreads to bush off Westside

Small blaze burning near Vernon in Six Mile area

Wildfire sparked at Stuart Creek near Westside Road

An air tanker has been requested, according to BC Wildfire

Petition calls on Central Okanagan School District to make masks mandatory

“If masks do not become mandatory in schools, children will get sick” - Sorsha Perry

Stagnant water keeps popular Vernon playground closed

Splash park, playground and washrooms still closed at Polson Park due to water pooling

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health also reported three new cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

Perseid meteor shower at peak on Aug. 11 and 12

Find place away from city lights for optimal viewing

LETTER: Royal treatment at Vernon hospital

A big thank you to hospital workers from this Vernon Morning Star reader

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read