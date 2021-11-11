Boy’s poem honours great-grandfather’s war service

Victor Normandeau served in the Second World War with the Air Force

Victor J. B. Normandeau Second World War, Leading Aircraftman, Royal Canadian Air Force Length of service, Dec. 18, 1941, to July 9, 1946.

by Max Normandeau – age 12

Why would anyone freely volunteer

to go fight a war on enemy shores

With no guarantee you’d ever make it home

to the good life you had before?

With the odds of death far too high

and daily horrors that overwhelm your mind

yet on Canadian soil, it was calm and fine…

How could anyone leave that behind?

….but my great-grandpa did.

Does anyone really love their country

So much that they’d give their life?

Why would young men from different countries

battle to the death with gun and knife?

Closing his eyes knowing again the next day

Honour and horror would collide

young men like him but just a different team

Can’t imagine how it’d tear you up inside

….but my great-grandpa did.

He loaded bombs onto allied planes

Knowing the damage they would wreak

Lost new friends behind enemy lines

And hoped for a letter from home that week

We can never forget or honour enough

These selfless heroes who gave their all

We will never fully appreciate

The true meaning of peace and freedom for us all

…but my great-grandpa did.

In the memory of my great-grandpa,

Victor J. B. Normandeau – Feb. 1916 to Jan. 2004

Remembrance Day