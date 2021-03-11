This year's Young Entrepreneurs Show has gone virtual in lieu of the one-day marketplace due to pandemic restrictions. (Big White Community School)

Big White’s young entrepreneurs’ show goes virtual

Support local by buying from young local vendors

Nothing will stop Big White Community School’s (BWCS) young entrepreneurs from innovating and showing the world what they’ve got.

This year’s Young Entrepreneurs Show is going virtual in lieu of the in-person one-day marketplace that usually happens up at the ski resort. Fortunately however, students are still getting traction on their creations.

BWCS head teacher Patrick Oliveira said the market usually launches around the Family Day weekend, which means the ski hill would be filled with locals and visitors alike.

He said the rush of selling in-person after working on a business idea and the product for most of the school year is what gets the students excited, but this year, that has taken on a different look.

Oliveira said the project started out as a lesson on how to put together a business plan but as years went on, staff decided to expand on it.

“So what we started doing is we started developing a business plan that kids could follow, and we touch on things like budgeting and profit,” he said.

“This way, it gets kids to be creative and imaginative and they get to build something like a prototype, they get to sell things and make money. It’s a real-world project that shows kids that if you have an idea and you stick with it, you can actually do something even at a young age.”

Oliveira added that at the beginning of the school year when work on the project starts, they help the students put together a list of goals. He said kids’ goals range from wanting to make money to simply wanting to work on a meaningful project to spend time with their parents. In all, he said it’s a holistic way of learning.

Some of the students’ stores sell baked goods, art, jewelry, custom-designed shirts, and even services like snowboard and ski waxing.

“Out of this whole COVID experience, this is the one thing that has brought this tiny school back to normal.”

“We’re a school of 36 students and having the community be part of your school world is huge, so we were lacking that this year but this project brought us together,” he said.

Because they weren’t able to hold their one-day selling spree at the ski hill, the school decided to put together a website so students can showcase their products in one place, as well as be able to reach people who they may otherwise not be able to reach if they only sell products at the resort.

“This has been amazing because we’ve even gotten grandparents and family members from all over the world that are checking it out,” Oliveira said.

The virtual market will close on March 17. To see the shops and the products the students offer, visit the BWCS young entrepreneurs’ site.

READ: COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccination continue

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon hiking trails available for people with mobility issues
Next story
Kelowna trustee byelection date faces June 26 deadline

Just Posted

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Lumby road to be renamed, getting rid of Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming Squaw Valley Road

An Armstrong store owner alerted RCMP after a man used a fake $10 bill March 9, 2021. (Nicole Ramsey - Contributed)
Phoney $10 used in Armstrong shop a reminder to check cash

Bill emblazoned with Chinese characters stating its for training purposes

School district flags have been flying at half-mast since Friday in honour of Kelowna school trustee Rolli Cacchioni, who suddenly died from a stroke last week. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna trustee byelection date faces June 26 deadline

Election will fill vacant school board seat left by the death of Rolli Cacchioni

Chantelle Marcellus is pictured with her mother, Cara-Jean (Carrie) Koski, who died skiing at Big White Ski Resort on Jan. 2. (Courtesy of Chantelle Marcellus)
Kelowna nurse setting out on journey to honour her mother, Carrie Koski

Chantelle Marcellus hopes to raise awareness, funding for her mother’s biggest passion: helping others

Swan Lake Nurseryland Fruit Market and Garden Centre, a family-owned and operated facility for more than 60 years, and named 2017 Business of the Year at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards, has been sold. (Facebook photo)
Vernon landmark under new ownership

Swan Lake Nurseryland sold after more than 60 years in same family; will become Swan Lake Market and Garden

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

Adrian Witt has been named the managing director of the Ryga Arts Festival. The festival is held each year in Summerland in honour of Canadian author and playwright George Ryga. (Contributed)
Ryga Arts Festival names managing director

Annual arts festival will be held in Summerland in August

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Hwy 1 bridge contract near Golden

Construction is expected to begin this spring

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

City of Salmon Arm will be taking on a pilot project to reduce the odour emanating from its wastewater treatment facility. (File photo)
COLUMN: The smell of money and other odoriferous phenomena of Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Most Read