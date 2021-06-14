Big White’s big clean-up: Large turnout for post-melt mountain tidy

More than 165 people showed up to help gather the litter left behind from the winter season

Big White Ski Resort is thanking the community for a successful clean-up on Saturday.

Every year, the resort hosts a community clean-up to gather the litter left behind from the winter season, becoming visible after the snow melts.

More than 165 people flowed through the resort to help tidy up the litter left behind after the snow melted.

“The weather held off long enough that allowed for a pleasant morning while collecting roadside litter,” said Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White added that it’s thankful for the community’s involvement, including the Big White Fire Department, which organized and distributed volunteers around the resort. It also thanked Total Restoration, which supplied the garbage bags and gloves for everyone.

Big White Ski Resort opens for the summer season on July 1. To learn more, click here.

READ MORE: Westbank Museum makes progress in beautification project

READ MORE: Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

@amandalinasnews

amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community