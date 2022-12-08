Big White to match donations to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Big White will be matching donations to the Central Okanagan Food Bank this holiday season.
“At this time of year, more than any other time of year, generosity of spirit goes a long way,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “The holidays can be financially challenging for everyone, and with the rising cost of food, it’s more important than ever to ensure all families, from all financial backgrounds, have a meal on their table.”
The goal is $8,000, which the resort will match for a total of $16,000.
Big White’s donation is made entirely of funds raised through the sale of the old gondolas.
This past year the food bank averaged 200 new clients per month.
“There are many individuals and families in our community who are facing challenging situations right now, but your donation will help spread holiday cheer and brighten the lives of those who need it the most,” said Trevor Moss, CEO of COFB. “To anyone that is choosing to donate, please know that you are making a huge difference and we thank you.”
