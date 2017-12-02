Big White hosts drive-in movie screening

Two-hundred attend showing of Frozen under the stars

Locals and visitors to Big White Ski Resort were able to take in a movie and the beautiful mountain scenery with an outdoor screening of Frozen on Dec. 1 — Resort representatives say it was the highest-altitude drive-in movie in Canada.

More than 200 people gathered in their vehicles in the Happy Valley car park to enjoy the movie as it was shown on a large inflatable screen.

“We are really excited about offering drive-in movies here at Big White Ski Resort. It’s a truly unique experience that you won’t get anywhere else in the world this winter,” says Bethan Wetheral, guest services manager for Big White Ski Resort. “It’s a perfect evening for our guests and locals alike.”

The movie screening was preceded by a bonfire and fireworks display.

The inflatable screen will also be used in the summer for the resort’s Village Movie Series and Movie on the Mountain Series.

“We knew when we bought the giant inflatable movie screen it would be great for summer alpine movies, never did we think it would be so popular in the winter,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of sales & marketing for Big White Ski Resort. “This is now going to be a great addition to the Big White winter offerings.”

