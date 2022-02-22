BGC Okanagan receives $10k donation in time for Pink Shirt Day

The original fundraising goal of $20k has now been surpassed thanks to anonymous donor

An anonymous donor in the Okanagan has invested in children and youth across the region by making a $10,000 pledge to the BGC Okanagan (Boys and Girls Club).

The donation comes in time for the annual Pink Shirt Day, an occasion that teaches today’s youth to treat people with empathy and compassion.

By receiving $10,000 from the donor, BGC surpassed its original fundraising goal of $20,000.

“To the amazing donor and others in the community who support BGC Okanagan, we are thankful that you believe in removing barriers and creating opportunities for all children and youth,” said Jeremy Welder, the CEO of the community-based service.

Pink Shirt Day is an annual anti-bullying campaign celebrated across Canada.

The Okanagan-based donor opted to direct the funds straight to the BGC’s Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, which will take place virtually on Feb. 23.

READ MORE: Pink Shirt Day breakfast boxes are back in the Okanagan

International speaker Crystal Flaman is set to be the event’s featured speaker.

“There is a lot happening, not just in the Okanagan, but across the country and the world right now that is impacting physical and emotional health,” Felder added.

“We believe this year, more than ever, we need to remind each other, not just on Pink Shirt Day, but every day, to be kind and lift each other up.”

The event’s speaker will reveal the 10 Million Acts of Kindness Movement during the annual occasion, according to BGC Okanagan.

People interested in supporting the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast are asked to purchase tickets for the virtual event at the BGC Okanagan’s website.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan has received a $10k donation from an anonymous donor, just in time for the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast Campaign. (Photo courtesy of the Kristi Patton, BGC Okanagan)

READ MORE: Penticton Western News team supports Pink Shirt Day

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganPentictonPink Shirt Day