BGC Okanagan receives $10k donation in time for Pink Shirt Day

An anonymous donor in the Okanagan has invested in children and youth across the region by making a $10,000 pledge to the BGC Okanagan (Boys and Girls Club).
The donation comes in time for the annual Pink Shirt Day, an occasion that teaches today’s youth to treat people with empathy and compassion.
By receiving $10,000 from the donor, BGC surpassed its original fundraising goal of $20,000.
“To the amazing donor and others in the community who support BGC Okanagan, we are thankful that you believe in removing barriers and creating opportunities for all children and youth,” said Jeremy Welder, the CEO of the community-based service.
Pink Shirt Day is an annual anti-bullying campaign celebrated across Canada.
The Okanagan-based donor opted to direct the funds straight to the BGC’s Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, which will take place virtually on Feb. 23.
International speaker Crystal Flaman is set to be the event’s featured speaker.
“There is a lot happening, not just in the Okanagan, but across the country and the world right now that is impacting physical and emotional health,” Felder added.
“We believe this year, more than ever, we need to remind each other, not just on Pink Shirt Day, but every day, to be kind and lift each other up.”
The event’s speaker will reveal the 10 Million Acts of Kindness Movement during the annual occasion, according to BGC Okanagan.
People interested in supporting the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast are asked to purchase tickets for the virtual event at the BGC Okanagan’s website.
