BGC Okanagan gets boost from mystery donor ahead of Pink Shirt Day

With Pink Shirt Day on the horizon, an anonymous donor is kicking off the philanthropic festivities.

Leading up to the BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast fundraiser on Feb. 22, the donor has pledged to match all donations up to $15,000 to help combat bullying and create safe and supportive spaces in our community.

The anonymous donor said that they are inspired by the BGC Okanagan’s “goal to help children and youth learn and understand why kindness, caring and treating others with respect, empathy and compassion is the way to prevent mistreatment of others.”

The club itself has set a goal to raise $40,000 for the cause.

“This is a great way to lead into Pink Shirt Day, which is about promoting kindness,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan.

“Educating children and youth that everyone should be heard, respected, valued and treated fairly is key to BGC Okanagan’s efforts and is weaved throughout all our programming.”

The fundraiser breakfast will be held at the Laurel Packinghouse on Feb. 22, with tickets on sale until Feb. 13. Tickets and more information can be found at bgco.ca/blog/pink-shirt-day.

Retired NHLer and ex-Canuck Aaron Volpatti will play the role of guest speaker, hoping to inspire others in telling his story of playing professional hockey after being severely burned in a campfire accident.

Pink Shirt Day, otherwise known as Anti-Bullying Day, started in Canada in 2007 and has since spread to countries across the world.

READ MORE: “It only takes one step back”: Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive

READ MORE: On anniversary of convoy, ‘Freedom Fighter’ supports Drag Story Time at Kelowna rally

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCity of KelownaOkanaganPink Shirt Day