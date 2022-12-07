Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

The North Okanagan stepped up in a big way to help a local girl get back in the game.

Several fundraisers took place this year for Chelaine McInroy, a 28-year-old Armstrong woman who lost part of her leg due to amputation in 2016 and then had to undergo further amputation above her knee in March 2022.

That meant a new prosthetic was needed, plus renovations to her home to make it more accessible.

That’s when the community came together in a big way to support McInroy with a goal of raising close to $100,000.

Three fundraisers were held: Life, Limb & Lyrics concert night at Hassen Arena, Burger & Beer night at the Longhorn Pub and Royal LePage Real Estate’s Social Golf Night, along with many donations from individuals, companies and service clubs.

“Chelaine has now received a new microprocessor above knee prosthetic that will allow her to return to her active lifestyle of sports and horses,” said her mom Laura. “This could not have been done without the support of Armstrong community and businesses in Vernon and Revelstoke, as well. Our hearts are so full of gratitude and pride for our community.”

“Shoutout to the bands that donated their time: 3 Scotch In, Tanner Dawson, Dirt Road Kings, Justin LaBrash, Karissa Hoffart and Steve Smith for performing, as well as the mastermind behind all the music. More shoutouts to the Armstrong Legion, Armstrong Lions, People in Motion, Hytec Kohler and Revelstoke Flooring for their very generous donations. There was so many more incredible donations and volunteer efforts, too many to list. Please know that we are extremely grateful for each and every donation and volunteer that helped us reach our goal.”

