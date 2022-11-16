A memorial bench for late Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell will be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023. (Mitchell family photo)

A memorial bench for late Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell will be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023. (Mitchell family photo)

Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor

Memorial bench for Glenn Mitchell to be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023

A commemorative bench and tree will be erected this spring at Lakeview Park in honour of former Morning Star managing editor Glenn Mitchell.

More than $8,000 was raised in an online fundraiser jumpstarted by Tom Skinner, an amateur photographer who contributed dozens of wildlife pictures to the newspaper over two decades.

“The total raised was more than we anticipated so it was closed off after 10 days,” said Lloyd Mitchell, Glenn’s father. “It shows how much Glenn was loved and respected. Thanks must go to everyone who donated, and further thanks must go to Tom Skinner for his wonderful efforts.”

Lloyd intends to have a dedication service in the spring when the parks site renewal is completed.

The bench and tree will cost $4,000 so another $4,000 will go towards four annual bursaries named the Glenn Mitchell Community Services Award. Close to $350 left over from the fundraiser will go to Vernon Mental Health Association.

Glenn showed his interests and care for Vernon with his humour, kindness and thought-provoking Mitchell’s Musings column once a week. He also showed his love of sports and family as a dedicated coach.

“We chose Lakeview Park for the site because Glenn spent much of his childhood playing sports with his oldest brother Kevin and many friends at that park,” said Lloyd.

Glenn died in December 2020 after a lengthy battle with severe depression. He was 60. He also leaves behind his wife, Rhoda, sons Justin and Lucas, mother Marion and brothers Murray and Craig.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for bench, tree in honour of Vernon editor launched

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tow truck gifted to Okanagan Forest Task Force
Next story
All are invited to Lake Country Native Association’s 25th winter Powwow

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council approves 19-storey Bertram Street high-rise

Fran Millar was thankful she participated in a YMCA Seniors Health Assessment and has since made the Y an important part of her recovery. (YMCA/Submitted)
Seniors can get free health check at Kelowna YMCA

The Minister of International Development,Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through Kelowna office building