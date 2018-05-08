Vernon’s Robin Melnyk and his family have been watching eagerly as owlets born in a great horned owl’s nest they built in their backyard have hatched and become quite active. (Robin Melnyk photos)

Bella Vista area owlets getting busy

Vernon family that built a nest for owls watching as babies hatch and become active

The owlets are getting quite active at a Bella Vista area home.

The Morning Star brought you a story a couple of weeks ago about Vernon resident Robin Melnyk who, along with his daughter, Linnae, six, built a great horned owl’s nest in their backyard tree.

In February, the Melnyks noticed a mating couple had moved into the nest. After the female laid her eggs, the owlets hatched and had just started to peer over the nest.

RELATED: Having a hoot with owls

Robin Melnyk took some more photos from his second-storey window and has graciously shared them with The Morning Star so we can share them with you.


