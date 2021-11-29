BC SPCA Kelowna looking for donations during Giving Tuesday

Drop-off donations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 30

Join the BC SPCA at drive-in Cash Donation event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tues. Nov. 30.

November 30, marks Giving Tuesday and charities across the Okanagan are looking to bring awareness to their cause after the spending frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In Kelowna, the BC SPCA is hosting its first “Drive-in Donations” on Giving Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 1 pm.

Branch manager Sean Hogan says the shelter is looking for cash donations to be dropped off.

“‘Giving Tuesday’ is a day when charities like ours try to raise much-needed dollars to support our mission work for the animals in our community.”

The BC SPCA Kelowna branch is located at 3785 Casorso Drive.

“Donations are a key way for us to be able to help thousands of animals each year,” said Hogan. “Supporters can drop off any type of donation, and for Giving Tuesday, we are asking for cash donations as they allow us the greatest flexibility when helping animals who come to us abandoned, injured, or simply in need of rehoming.

To donate online, visit www.spca.bc.ca/donations/kelowna.

