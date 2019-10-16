BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

Touchstone Law Group is one of three sponsors for the Kelowna gala

Animal lovers are once again coming together to raise money for the BC SPCA in Kelowna.

The annual Offleashed gala is being held Nov. 2 at the Coast Capri Hotel and tickets are still available.

From a puppy cuddle lounge to dancing, to a live auction, all the money raised at the event will go to support the abused, neglected and abandoned animals that are in the care of the Kelowna shelter.

For the second year in a row Touchstone Law Group will be one of the night’s sponsors.

One of the partners for Touchstone, Una Gabie said the law firm got involved because of the staff’s love of children and animals.

“Those are the two areas that we have really been drawn to as far as our decisions with sponsorships and donations,” she said. “Plus, we have a lot of people around here with kids and a lot of people around here with pets.”

Gabie has actually been involved with the BC SPCA since she was a child, after her father would donate her birthday gift in the form of money to the local shelter.

“I have always had pets since I was a child we have had dogs,” explained Gabie.

Last year the BC SPCA gala set a new fundraising record of more than $161,000 for the Kelowna shelter.

For more information on the BC SPCA Offleashed Gala click here.

READ MORE: Kelowna SPCA gala sets new fundraising record

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carrier Appreciation Week: Meet the Hendren siblings
Next story
Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised in Western Canada

Just Posted

Solution being found after Kelowna housing society misplaces washer and dryer unit

Shannon McDonald wanted to pay it forward with a gift, but there was a communication error

Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

The plan envisions redeveloping RCMP site, Kelowna theatre, Memorial Arena and city hall parking lot

Lake Country man charged for killing his wife expected to enter plea

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder of his wife in April

Breakfast with the candidates: Central Okanagan candidates to meet for early morning panel

The event will feature a round of ‘speed dating’ followed by a one-hour panel

Rockets take lessons from weekend’s loss, look for bounce back against Swift Current

Kelowna hosts the Broncos Wednesday night at Prospera Place

ELECTION 2019: Climates strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised in Western Canada

The Sept. 17 fundraiser beat last year’s amount by $80,000

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

Okanagan ski hills highlighted on website’s ‘most affordable’ list

HomeToGo looks at rentals, lift passes, accommodations and food to compile list of Top 50

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Okanagan man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police say 21-year-old died at scene after pickup truck collided with transport trailer

Most Read