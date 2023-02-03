BC Cattlemen’s first AGM in three years roams into Vernon

Grant Huffman, chair of the Aboriginal Affairs Committee, gives a report to delegates during the last BC Cattlemen’s AGM held in Williams Lake back in 2019 (Monica Lamb-Yorski Photo)

The event will be at Kal Tire Place from May 25-27

The North Okanagan Livestock Association will be welcoming over 400 producers and dignitaries to Vernon this spring for the 95th annual BC Cattlemen’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

It will be the first meeting since 2019, due to COVID disruptions. A trade show, agritourism tour, seminars, artisan displays and live and silent auctions will all be hosted by Kal Tire Place May 25-27.

The trade show will be open to the public, giving people an inside look at what the cattle and livestock industry is about.

“The last few years have been hard on our industry, not being able to get together and have our important social gatherings,” said Lani French, the president of the North Okanagan Livestock Association. “2023 is going to change that.”

The BC Cattlemen’s Association has been the official voice of the beef cattle industry since 1929, and provides a unified voice for men and women who serve the industry through their dedication to the livestock, land and environment.

For more information on the AGM, visit cattlemen.bc.ca

