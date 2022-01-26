Barn-building fundraiser serves up cake auction near Vernon

Six goats currently being cared for at the Forever Home Sanctuary in Lavington. (Contributed)
Zsa Zsa is one of six goats currently being cared for at the Forever Home Sanctuary in Lavington. (Contributed)Zsa Zsa is one of six goats currently being cared for at the Forever Home Sanctuary in Lavington. (Contributed)
A sheep is among the animals being cared for at the Forever Home Sanctuary in Lavington. (Contributed)
Six goats are currently being cared for at the Forever Home Sanctuary in Lavington. (Contributed)

A group dedicated to rescuing farm animals is hoping its efforts will be a piece of cake with some community support.

Forever Home Sanctuary, a non-profit society in Lavington, is currently home to six goats, one sheep, a rooster, three chickens and a horse.

“We have had an overwhelming need to rescue or rehome many farm animals this winter,” Angie Loakimidou said. “With spring around the corner, we are busy planning and organizing all the projects that need to be completed for the sanctuary, in order to be able and take in even more animals.”

Fencing and a barn are needed at the farm, which Loakimidou estimates will cost about $30,000, “for the material only as we will be doing all the labour work.”

To help, the sanctuary is launching a cake auction, Friday, Jan. 28.

“We are calling on local bakers to donate a baked good towards the auction and we are calling on all our incredible community members to support us by taking part in the auction, following our social media pages for current and future fundraisers and volunteer positions,” Loakimidou said.

The cake/dessert auction takes place on the Forever Home Sanctuary Facebook page Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.

Support can also be sent directly to fhsanctuary@gmail.com.

For material donations or any other inquiries call 778-212-0590 or email the sanctuary.

