Banners recognize Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Two names of fallen soldiers from First World War added to community’s banners

By David Gregory

Pictures of two of Summerland’s fallen soldiers have been added to the community’s Remembrance Banner program.

The banner program began in 2012. It was a partnership of the municipality of Summerland, the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Summerland Museum and the Okanagan Historical Society with funding provided by people and local businesses.

After extensive research, photographs of all of Summerland’s known Second World War fallen soldiers were obtained. Searching for photographs of fallen soldiers from the First World War was a more difficult task.

Recently, almost by accident, two more photographs were found and theSummerland Credit Union agreed to fund the two new banners.

Unknowingly one of the fallen soldier’s family now lives in Summerland. Charles Edward Russel Hall is the great, great uncle of Emma and Thea Scholefield living in Trout Creek.

Charles “Teddy” Edward Russell Hall

Hall was born in Gateshead, England on May 8, 1896. His parents were William Hall and Alice Maude (nee Murray.) The family sailed to Canada in 1912 and moved to Port Haney B.C.

Shortly after arriving in B.C. Charles Hall entered the service of Summerland’s Bank of Montreal. His younger brother Arnold was hired by the same bank in Merritt.

In January 1915, he enlisted in Victoria B.C. as a Private in the 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles. Prior to leaving for England, he became ill. In England, due to his poor health, he was transferred to the 3rd Canadian Field Ambulance.

On Sept. 26, 1918, he was granted a several day leave of his duties. He gave the opportunity to a fellow worker and continued his duties. The next day, at the battle of Canal du Nord, he was killed, at the age of 22.

More than 10,000 Canadians were killed, wounded or missing from that battle.

For his selflessness and courage, Hall was adored by his surviving siblings. Family members alive today vividly remember their Auntie May (Teddy’s sister, who lived into the 1980s) telling them stories of her beloved brother.

Crawford T.O. Rush

Rush was born in Peterborough Ontario on Dec. 23, 1886. His parents were Thomas O. Rush and Isabella (nee Uin.) He worked at the Ontario Bank for several years before transferring to the Bank of Montreal in Summerland as the bank’s accountant.

On April 22, 1915, he enlisted as a Private in the 11th Canadian Mounted Rifles. On Feb. 18, 1916, following additional training, became a lieutenant and was transferred to the 102nd Battalion. For most of 1916, he fought at the Battles of Somme.

On Oct. 21, 1916 at the Battle of Courcelette, he was killed.

David Gregory is a Summerland historian.

