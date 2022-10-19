Chef eating pie. (COFB)

Bake the World a Better Place raises big bucks for Central Okanagan Food Bank

The fundraiser brought in more than $18,000

Okanagan chefs made it easy as pie to raise money for the food bank during the Bake the World a Better Place fundraiser.

The event first started back in 2020 when the world was under COVID-19 restrictions and has grown into a success for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, bringing in $18,700 for this year’s fundraiser.

The event had 14 chefs from around the Okanagan bake one-of-a-kind pies that could be put up for sale for the community to bid on.

The online pie sale was held from Sept. 21 to 30, with a pie auction held on Oct. 1 to 4, right before Thanksgiving. Thanks to the community 90 per cent of the pies were sold within the first day and new this year people could buy a pie for a food bank client, resulting in 141 pies distributed.

