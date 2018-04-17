B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson explains what it means, and doesn’t mean, when a person gives sexual consent, during presentation of the Lions’ Be More Than A Bystander program, aimed at ending the silence on violence against women, at Vernon Secondary School on April 17. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Violence against women isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s also a men’s issue. That’s why members of the BC Lions are urging people to break the silence through their Be More Than A Bystander program.

BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson and defensive back, Matt Bucknor visited Vernon Secondary School to talk about the program with students Tuesday morning.

WATCH:

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bc Lions defensive back, Matt Bucknor takes question from his young audience during presentation of the Lions’ Be More Than A Bystander program, aimed at ending the silence on violence against women, at Vernon Secondary School on April 17. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)