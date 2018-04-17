BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson explains what it means, and doesn’t mean, when a person gives sexual consent, during presentation of the Lions’ Be More Than A Bystander program, aimed at ending the silence on violence against women, at Vernon Secondary School on April 17. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

Violence against women isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s also a men’s issue. That’s why members of the BC Lions are urging people to break the silence through their Be More Than A Bystander program.

BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson and defensive back, Matt Bucknor visited Vernon Secondary School to talk about the program with students Tuesday morning.

WATCH:

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Bc Lions defensive back, Matt Bucknor takes question from his young audience during presentation of the Lions’ Be More Than A Bystander program, aimed at ending the silence on violence against women, at Vernon Secondary School on April 17. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Vernon Secondary School student and grade executive member, Maddy Smith was all smiles when she met BC Lions running back, Jeremiah Johnson and defensive back, Matt Bucknor, before introducing the pair at an assembly held at the school Tuesday morning. Bucknor and Johnson are currently touring the province promoting the Lions’ Be More Than a Bystander program, which promotes ending the silence on violence against women. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
Amazing weekend for BC Tree Fruits Cider Co

Just Posted

Washouts close section of the Mission Creek Greenway

Kelowna - Washouts occurred this morning along Highway 33

Food delivery app arrives in Vernon

SkipTheDishes is Canada’s leading and North America’s fastest growing food delivery company

Lake Country Museum announces new directors

The Heritage & Cultural Society directors have been determined after an annual meeting

Fake U.S. bills passed throughout Central Okanagan

Police are investigating several persons of interest in relation to counterfeit money

Knox and Kasugai: a tale of two Kelowna parks

Knox Mountain drive is opening to its second lookout point

B.C. Lions urge Vernon students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

Racial slur sparks education at rinks

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment on ice

Amazing weekend for BC Tree Fruits Cider Co

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co was the winner of two awards at the 2018 Fest of Ale in Penticton

Rural Oliver resident evacuated due to flooding-debris

The evacuation alert remains in place for 148 properties in the rural Oliver area

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Murdered woman’s legacy continues at annual golf tournament

The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Use your phone to protect your bike

Kamloops RCMP say Garage 529 app can protect the bike from theivery

Most Read