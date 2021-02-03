Okanagan Nation Alliance that President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs Stewart Phillip will undergo kidney transplant surgery Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Okanagan Nation Alliance / Facebook)

B.C. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip to undergo kidney transplant surgery

Phillip went public with his search for a donor in the summer

President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and former Penticton Indian Band (PIB) Chief Stewart Phillip is undergoing a kidney transplant today (Feb. 3).

The former PIB Chief went public with his search for a new kidney in the summer and has since found a suitable donor.

Phillips has served as the chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance for 15 years. On Tuesday the Okanagan Nation Alliance announced via Facebook that Phillip will be undergoing kidney transplant surgery today, asking for people to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

“Please say prayers for our Grand Chief who will receive a kidney transplant tomorrow,” the Okanagan Nation Alliance wrote. “Lim Limpt to his donor, his transplant team and all those who have supported him.He has given so much to his Sylix Nation and all Indigenous Peoples, we are so very grateful he his receiving this donation.”

The Okanagan Nation Alliance also encouraged people who may be considering organ donation to find out how they can become a donor by visiting kidney.ca and transplant.bc.ca.

READ MORE: 21 years: Grand Chief Stewart Philip to continue leading B.C. Indian Chiefs union

READ MORE: Penticton kidney dialysis patients receive warm socks from volunteers


