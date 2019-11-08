Members of the BC Dragoons with honourary lieutenant-colonel Maxine DeHart, a Kelowna city councillor and community patron for the armoured unit based out of Kelowna and Vernon. (Contributed)

B.C. Dragoon recalls his tours of duty

Kevin Mead, of Kelowna, has done tours of duty in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Macedonia

Kevin Mead doesn’t have to wonder what the sacrifice of fighting for you country means — he has seen it up close and personal.

And his memory of those accumulated experiences stays with him.

As the lieutenant-colonel for the British Columbia Dragoons, a primary reserve armoured reconnaissance regiment of the Canadian Forces based out of Kelowna and Vernon, Mead has done tours of duty in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Macedonia.

In Afghanistan, Mead participated in 32 ramp ceremonies for soldiers killed in battle.

“Every time I hear the bagpipes I get a little choked up having heard them at those ramp ceremonies,” he said.

The regiment will be represented at various Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Okanagan on Monday, Nov. 11.

Meade says about one-third of the regiment’s 120 members have been deployed overseas.

Those men return home, like Mead, with experiences they share with their comrades, and in a somewhat less blunt fashion with students at schools where they are invited to speak about Remembrance Day.

“Being in the military is about serving something bigger than yourself and contributing to that belief,” Mead said.

And he acknowledges any sense of appreciation that younger people have today for veterans should also be extended to other first responders — police, firefighters, paramedics, etc. — who risk their lives every day for the benefit of others.

While the memory of the Korean conflict or Second World War become less relevant to the younger generation, he notes that nearly everyone’s family has some connection to those who fought, and in some cases died, fighting for their country during WW II.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Not looking forward to raking? Here’s why to leave the leaves

Just Posted

Kelowna’s unemployment rate holds steady

Kelowna’s unemployment is well below the provincial and national average.

B.C. Dragoon recalls his tours of duty

Kevin Mead, of Kelowna, has done tours of duty in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Macedonia

99-year-old Kelowna resident shares Second World War story

Mary Cole-Minett joined the Women’s Auxillary Air Force in 1939

From West Kelowna to the pros, soccer star ready for whatever career holds next

Isaac Koch was recently named the Canada West Player of the Year

Net-zero apartment to be constructed in West Kelowna

Dozens of people attended an event to celebrate a four-storey, 184-unit building

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Most Read