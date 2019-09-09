Poetry as Compact Storytelling

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

Calling all writers, poets and social media marketers.

This September joing League of Canadian Poets and Federation of BC Writers member, Fern G. Z. Carr to hear her answer questions on everything from how to get published, to the role of social media in the arts, to how to be inspired.

A former lawyer, teacher and past president of both the Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA and Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society, Carr composes and translates poetry in six languages including Mandarin.

The event, ‘Yes, her poetry really is in orbit around Mars’ will take place, Sept. 28, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Sept. 29 Carr will also be doing a book signing for her poetry collection, Shards of Crystal. The book is described as “a metamorphosis of darkness to light that moves readers to the brink then snatches them back.” Hear her present poems from Shards of Crystal. Carr will also perovide an interactive audience question and answer session, as well as a book signing.

These two events are part of Culture Days which takes place Sept. 27 to 29 in Kelowna.

