Assistant superintendent of Central Okanagan School District retires

Rick Oliver will retire in June of this year

After 28 years with the Central Okanagan School District, assistant superintendent Rick Oliver is retiring.

Oliver began his career with the district in 1993 as a teacher at Rutland Secondary School, where he would later go on to become principal in 2004.

From there he would teach and become vice-principal at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary from 1995 to 1999. He also served as the principal at École Dr. Knox Middle School and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

In 2008, Oliver became a director of instruction for the district and moved to his current position as assistant superintendent in July of 2016. As assistant superintendent, he would oversee the West Kelowna Family of Schools, the Central Family of Schools, and International Education.

Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of the Central Okanagan School District said Oliver was recognized for his work as a principal and he was once named one of Canada’s outstanding principals.

“In his capacity directing International Education, Rick has even been the face of our district across the globe, and we are proud of the leadership he consistently demonstrates. He was also instrumental in establishing the District’s Welcome Center, supporting new immigrant and refugee families to the Central Okanagan, a legacy of service that benefits many families and students,” said Kaardal.

Oliver will retire at the end of June.

