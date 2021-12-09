Art to reflect North Okanagan pond’s delicate environment

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two great blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)

Art and nature are joining forces to highlight an environmentally-sensitive pond in the area.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Arts Council of the North Okanagan are offering a local regional artist a unique opportunity to create a site-specific piece of art to be installed at Cools Pond.

The 3.78-acre natural area has a centrally located natural pond and is located on the corner of L&A Road and Rimer Road. It is an environmentally sensitive property and is habitat for waterfowl and Western Painted Turtles. It is used for passive recreation and nature viewing in the warmer seasons, and ice skating in the winter.

“The public art should enrich the experience of visitors to Cools Pond and provide another reason to visit the region’s many beautiful natural spaces,” Arts Council marketing coordinator Sheri Kunzli said.

The deadline is fast approaching for the new art installation, with submissions accepted until Dec. 18, 4 p.m. at info@acno.ca, with the submission line Cools Pond Artist Submission.

The chosen artist will be notified one month later Jan. 18, prior to installation in late spring, after waterfowl nesting season.

Artworks reflecting the natural environment of the site will be preferred, and materials and installation should consider the environmental sensitivity of the site.

Up to $10,000 is available for one or more works of art and the artist proposal needs to include all expenses for creation and design of the artwork and delivery of high-quality work specific to the site.

The artist will be responsible for basic maintenance of the work for two years, with the art designed to last a minimum of five years.

Proposals will be evaluated by a diverse panel of artists and art professionals, who may choose to recommend a work for other locations on the site or another property within Greater Vernon.

For more information visit acno.ca.

