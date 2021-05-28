Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)

Vernon man harnesses creative juices to construct custom birdhouses

COLUMN: Don’t underestimate the power of creativity

Carrie O’Neill

Special to the Morning Star

The passion of a dream can never be underestimated, nor the power that integrates. I have not come across a stronger example of this than through the eyes of a dear friend.

His life has been far from uneventful; full of adversity.

One could say that through faith and connection, Dick VanderLinde, has conquered many battles; all of which have brought him to where he is today.

A quote often heard from him goes like this: ‘One doesn’t have anything to do with the other.’

With many health challenges, including living with leukaemia today, VanderLinde says he has never been happier in his life.

As a young boy, he felt pulled towards old buildings; buildings that were decrepit and on the brink of falling down.

“I would watch shows with the old general stores in them from the early 1900s, and always wanted to be a part of that; I wanted to fix them up,” says VanderLinde.

Little did he know that many years later, he would be doing just that.

These birdhouses are a masterpiece work of art, each uniquely created, never duplicated.

VanderLinde has tapped into his true passion of creating or rather recreating. Along with the birdhouses, he has also been building ladder plant shelves, made from beautiful rustic and new wood.

There is a quote that says, ‘unused creativity metastasizes,’ and this holds true for VanderLinde. For individuals who struggle because they don’t think of themselves as creative, there can be shame. They may think that creativity is hedonistic, or perhaps that it is not productive enough in their life. For some, creativity is shut down in childhood. But what happens is that if creative flow within is not put to use, it has the potential to turn into resentment, bitterness, sickness, grief and/or heartbreak. Some may never awaken to the beauty that lies within but that is not the case for VanderLinde. His healing journey has been colourful, with many ups and many downs.

I would have to say that at the core of his healing path, being of service to others has been the primary medicine.

VanderLinde has always been gifted with creating things, but it wasn’t until a few months ago that the juices really began to flow.

“I don’t believe in coincidences”, says VanderLinde. “God always puts people on my path to either be helped or to help; either way the blessings are always right in front of me.”

Through his giving heart, VanderLinde was connected with a man who would become a dear friend. This gentleman opened the doors of his carpentry shop on the old Coldstream Ranch property.

“This is where the magic happens,” VanderLinde says.

It is in this space that his passion is unleashed and glorious things happen.

There is a wide variety of birdhouses available such as Bed & Breakfast, Country Cape Cod, Cabin in the Woods, Community Church, Fixer Upper (which was made from 100-year-old wood), Dairy Barn, and more. You can pick from his inventory or have one specially made just for you!

Passion comes from the heart, not the head. VanderLinde has tapped into his and his health is improving. His hematologist told him recently, “whatever you are doing, keep doing it, your health is improving!”

To see more of the creations, you can go to Linde’s Gifts and More Facebook.

He is hoping to be at the Armstrong and Vernon Farmers Market and can be reached at 250-308-4070!

 

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)

Previous story
Extra week added for Vernon nature centre dinner fundraiser
Next story
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

Just Posted

Sophia and Natalie DeMarco weeding at Hope Lutheran Church’s Hope Garden, which grows food for local food banks. (File photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: combatting weeds

Preventative and early intervention best way to stay ahead of weeds

Crows.
Taylor: When the crows went dancing

When the west wind blows across the lake, it has to rise… Continue reading

Organizers of the third annual Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser for Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre have added a fifth week to the popular event. Online auction to bid on one of the five dinners begins June 4. (ABNC photo)
Extra week added for Vernon nature centre dinner fundraiser

Allan Brooks Nature Centre offers five outstanding dinner under the stars packages from local chefs

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)
Vernon man harnesses creative juices to construct custom birdhouses

COLUMN: Don’t underestimate the power of creativity

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo)
Penticton’s Peach Fest 2021 cancelled

Too many uncertainties in the restart plan to safely go ahead with August festival, said board

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation reaching out to communities who had children attend

Most Read