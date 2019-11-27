Armstrong lights up for Christmas

Home for the Holidays and 27th annual light up and parade

Children’s eyes will sparkle with magic as Armstrong lights up for the holiday season.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is again coordinating the Children’s Community Christmas Tree, Downtown Light Up and Parade Friday, Nov. 29 and Home for the Holidays shop local weekend Dec. 6 – 8.

“Nov. 29 will feature activities throughout the day and early evening that will provide a festive atmosphere for all,” the chamber promises.

The 27th annual event kicks off with the Children’s Tree Decorating from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Then Spirit Square livens up with music at 5:30 p.m. prior to the parade beginning at 6 from The Village Cheese Co. Santa is expected to arrive with the parade at the square at 6:30 p.m., when the tree will light up. Kids can visit Santa until 7:30 p.m. at CIBC and continue enjoying live music from the Turtle Valley Band.

Home for the Holidays will link the business community together with horse drawn wagon rides available to take shoppers from one end of town to the other.

“The theme for 2019 is Christmas Blockbusters – think about your favorite Christmas movie, television show, song or play – lots of bright colors and of course, lots of lights,” the Chamber urges.

Local businesses are participating in a holiday wreath contest to the them with their favourite movie or TV character and shoppers will have a chance to pick their favourite.

In the spirit of the season, there are 15 ornaments hidden in the community and the Chamber wants you to discover them for your chance to win great prizes.

“Stop by the Chamber of Commerce and pick up your wreath and map then find all the ornaments hidden throughout the community. Once you find an ornament attach it to your wreath. Collect all the ornaments, then return your wreath and entry form to the Chamber of Commerce office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.”

