Anonymous donation helps Kelowna charity reach goal for sex assault victims

Laing Roofing launched the charity raffle with the Elizabeth Fry Society in July

An anonymous donation of $5,000 was made to the Elizabeth Fry Society charity raffle to raise funds to provide counselling services for sexual assault survivors.

The donation gave a local charity raffle the extra boost it needed to meet the goal of $15,000.

Giving Back Giveaway was launched in July by Darran Light, president of Laing Roofing. Light wanted to raise funds to support those who have experienced domestic and sexual violence. So, this summer he partnered with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society to ensure that support.

“We know that domestic and sexual violence is a massive problem, and we are incredibly honoured to partner with Elizabeth Fry Society to support their services. These services are critical in supporting survivors and their families.”, said Light.

Chantal Banman, Elizabeth Fry Society executive director, said over the past two years the society has seen an increase in demand for counselling and support for survivors of intimate partner and sexual abuse.

“With our counselling program being funded solely through the support of community donations and grants, we’re incredibly grateful,” said Banman.

The raffle has $10,000 worth of prizes, donated by local vendors including Cyclepath, Pranify Yoga, Prestige Hotels and Resorts, Oranj Fitness and Two Eagles Golf Course.

The counselling program at the society is funded through community donations and grants.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online until August 31st.

