Americans can learn about overseas voting in Kelowna

A pop-up consulate will be held at Okanagan Regional Library, Aug. 31

Americans and dual-citizens in Kelowna are welcome to attend a pop-up consulate at the end of the month.

The U.S. Consulate General Vancouver will be in Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 31, offering a pop-up consulate for American and dual citizens in the region, with services including:

• accepting passport applications (first-times and renewals)

• accepting Consular Report of Birth Abroad applications

• overseas voting registration in time for the midterm U.S. elections

• citizenship claims (for those unsure of their U.S. citizenship status)

Pop-up consulates throughout B.C. and the Yukon allow the American Citizens Services team to offer the above services to Americans and dual citizens, saving them the time and expense of a trip to Vancouver which we hope is especially helpful for families and senior citizens.

The consulate will offer these services at the Okanagan Regional Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note that all services require an appointment and a fee. Email VancouverACS@state.gov for appointments and questions.

A consular officer is also available for interviews in advance.

