Alternate parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail

Efforts are underway to ensure access to the Okanagan Rail Trail.
Coldstream is working with the Regional District of North Okanagan on potential signs leading people from the Kalamalka Road parking lot, next to Dutch’s Campground, to the rail trail on Westkal Road.
“We want to get people to the rail trail in the least painful way,” said Jim Garlick, Coldstream mayor, during the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee meeting Aug. 8.
The Westkal Road parking area adjacent to the rail trail is the focus of upgrades. Access to the trail will remain open during construction, and the parking area will reopen once upgrades are complete.
