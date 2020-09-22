AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Mort is available through AlleyCats Alliance

Found wandering by himself in coyote country, Mort was rescued by AlleyCats Alliance sick and starving.

The six-month-old grey kitten was rushed to the vet where he was diagnosed with damaged nasal passages and required medication. The vet affectionately named him, ‘Snorty-Morty’.

However, after a few days, he managed to recover and is ready for his forever home. According to AlleyCats, Mort is a huge snuggle bug and although makes some weird noises when he breathes it is not a medical issue and no other medication is needed.

The little kitten is now smitten for a home, if you think you would have room in your heart for Mort please contact AlleyCats.

Email the non-profit at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page and give a little love during this time.

AlleyCATS Alliance is a 100 per cent non-profit society dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and adoption to feral, orphaned cats and kittens throughout the Okanagan Valley.

READ MORE: AlleyCats fundraising for feline in desperate need of eye surgery

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular South Okanagan cafe shuts its doors

Just Posted

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Mort is available through AlleyCats Alliance

Child care coming to Lake Country high school

81 new space facility expected to be completed by spring 2022

Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

The autumn equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere on Sept. 22

Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on live event workers sparks Canadian movement

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Dyer: Financing energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Theft-related charges in Salmon Arm deliver accused 140 days in jail

Man sentenced must also stay away from 10th Street SW and two local businesses

Most Read