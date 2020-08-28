AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

AlleyCats Alliance in the Okanagan is making a plea for foster homes

Named after one of Saturn’s moons, Lo isn’t floating in space per se, but she is looking for a place to call her forever home.

The Ragdoll Persian recently was surrendered to AlleyCats Alliance after her owner could no longer care for her.

Now, the five-year-old cat is hoping someone else can give her a home.

She can sit on command and fancies anything that makes a crinkly sound, be it paper or bags, if she can play with it she will love it.

Just like humans, Lo loves pizza but only the box, which if she fits she will sit.

Lo loves to cuddle and claims to be the protector of bad dreams. She is looking for a quiet home and someone who can provide her with a special diet, as she is a special lady.

If you would like to meet Lo, you can check her out at Pet Smart in Kelowna or contact AlleyCats.

AlleyCats is also looking for help fostering felines after almost 50 cats came into their care last weekend.

If you are interested in assisting AlleyCats please email them at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page and give a little love during this time.

