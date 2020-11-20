AlleyCats in ‘Trouble’ and looking for donations

A kitten in the care of AlleyCats needs medication and surgery

They knew he would be trouble as soon as they saw him, but they didn’t know he would be such a fighter.

The volunteers of AlleyCats Alliance recently rescued a kitten that is in desperate need of medical attention.

Naming him, Trouble, for all of the issues the cat has endured recently, AlleyCats is now making a plea to the public to help raise funds for the little guy.

Trouble, was diagnosed with a liver condition which occurs when the protein from food causes a buildup of ammonia in the cat’s system, which creates all kinds of issues, from vomiting to seizures, to a possible coma.

The volunteers of the charity have had many sleepless nights, recently, concerned that Trouble might not wake in the morning. However, the little feline is putting his best paw forward and fighting each day.

The kitten is at an Okanagan vet and is in need of medications to help to remove the ammonia from his system. He will then be placed on a low protein diet, which is basically the opposite of what a kitten requires for growth, said AlleyCats.

Eventually, Trouble will need surgery, once he is healthy enough.

Due to COVID-19, fundraisers such as the charity’s annual Tugs and Pub event had to be cancelled. AlleyCats is in desperate need of donations to help Trouble and other kittens like him.

If you are able to donate towards Trouble’s veterinary costs go to www.alleycatsalliance.org, or by mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

READ MORE: Kelowna mother shares necessity of youth treatment centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats