AlleyCats in desperate need of foster homes

AlleyCats Alliance in the Okanagan is making a plea for foster homes

One of the four cats found wandering Kelowna.

AlleyCats Alliance is joining the growing list of charities looking for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past pet stores across the Okanagan worked with AlleyCats to shelter some of the animals and help with adoptions. However due to social distancing and isolation methods put in place by COVID-19, pet stores are no long able to house cats for adoption at this time.

According to AlleyCats they are looking for 10 foster homes for cats.

Recently four cats, found wandering Kelowna, were humanly trapped and are being spayed and neutered at a local veterinarian hospital. These cats do not have names and it’s unclear how old they are.

These four animals are in a desperate need of a foster home.

If you are interested in assisting AlleyCats please email them at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page and give a little love during this time.

