Meet Enchante.

Meet Enchante.

AlleyCats: Be an adoption hero

Meet Enchante who is available for adoption in the Okanagan

If you’ve ever wanted to be enchanted and whisked away to a special place then you’ll know exactly how one rescue kitty feels who is currently in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

The grey tabby is currently in a foster home but is longing for a place of her own, with no other cats and a human to call her own.

Enchante is well-mannered, affectionate and keeps herself clean and tidy.

She isn’t too fond of loud noises or quick movements so a home with no small children is preferred.

Enchante is about four years old and while likes her time to herself is also up for cuddling.

If you think you could be the adoption hero Enchante needs please contact AlleyCats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or via Facebook.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AdoptionCatsOkanagan

Previous story
Barbie clothing designer celebrates 100th birthday in Armstrong

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital nurses stand outside the hospital with locked arms in opposition of a more than 1000-person protest against provincial COVID-19 health mandates on Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
VIDEO: No growth on White Rock Lake wildfire prompts Vernon to rescind evacuation alert

A woman wipes a tear in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Aug. 31, during an event that honoured the families and those lives lost to illicit drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens/Black Press)
Enderby among areas with highest overdose death rates

Beachgoers relax in the sun at Kal Lake Beach in Coldstream on July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Safe to swim at Kal Beach in Coldstream