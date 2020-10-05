Theresa Nolet stands with AlleyCats new washer, donated from Penticton Home Hardware.

AlleyCats Alliance rescued by gift from Penticton business

Penticton Home Hardware donates a much needed washer to the charity

Rescuing and rehabilitating feral, orphaned cats and kittens is no easy task. From cleaning, feeding and medicating the animals, the work volunteers at AlleyCats Alliance do is a thankless job; however, it always pays off when felines find their forever home.

Currently, volunteers are tasked with caring for the wellbeing of 123 cats, which means there is a lot of laundry involved.

Daily loads of blankets and towels bog down the charity’s washing machine, to the point it no longer works.

AlleyCats vice president Theresa Nolet, said the non-profit was at a loss without a washer and was unable to keep up with the many loads of towels.

“We were in desperate need for a new one and when word got out we were contacted by the manager at Penticton Home Hardware, who stepped up and donated a brand new washing machine, so we can carry on our commitment to helping and saving the cats of the Okanagan in need,” said Nolet.

Travis Loudon the general manager of Penticton Home Hardware said the business is known as a community sponsor and has made a commitment to share time and resources to make a lasting positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate in the region.

AlleyCats Alliance was formed in 2012 following the need to rescue feral and abandoned cats and kittens in the Okanagan. The charity relies solely on donations and fundraising is a key part of keeping the non-profit afloat. However, as with many charities, the pandemic halted all in-person fundraising activities, which meant there was no budget for a washing machine.

READ MORE: AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Cats

