All are invited to Kelowna Knox mountain group run to test out speedy HOKA shoes

What is better than a sunset trail run with friends in new gear

Test out some speedy shoes, make new trail runner friends and snag some socks at Play Kelowna’s HOKA demo run at Knox mountain on March 22.

The crew is meeting at the base of Knox mountain at 6:30 p.m. for the 6 km run to Paul’s Tomb and back.

Participants are invited to try out two of HOKA’s new trail shoes, the Speedgoat 5 and the Challenger ATR 7, provided by representatives from HOKA.

Runners will also receive a pair of limited edition Play x Dirty Feet socks from Dirty Feet Trail Series team members who will be at the HOKA event.

The fun doesn’t stop after the run, everyone is welcome to enjoy snacks and beverages at the Play store at 1950 Harvey Avenue afterwards.

For more information and to register visit the HOKA Demo Run At Knox Mountain Facebook page or call Play at (250) 762-9023

