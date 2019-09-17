Alice patiently waiting in her kennel for her knee surgery. (BC SPCA Kelowna)

‘Alice’ the Doberman needs a home

The BC SPCA is looking for the perfect foster home candidate

What is chocolate brown, cuddly and needs a long-term foster home?

Alice, a precious purebred Doberman.

The BC SPCA is hoping to find an experienced individual who can care for Alice while she recovers from her knee surgery.

She suffered from a ruptured cruciate and torn meniscus, requiring TPLO, or tibial-plateau-levelling osteotomy, surgery.

According to the BC SPCA, Alice is doing well and on track to a speedy recovery.

‘Ideal candidate’ checklist:

  • There must be no other dogs or cats in the household
  • Communication is key as there must be regular check-ins with BC SPCA branch staff
  • Available for veterinary appointments
  • Long-term foster home means a minimum of eight weeks
  • Physical ability to assist a heavy Doberman with movement and bathroom in first days post-surgery

The BC SPCA expressed that they’ve stuggled to find a specialized foster home and need all the help they can get trying to quickly identify prospective placements.

Alice isn’t the only pet looking for special assistance, they are also hoping to find long term placement for a nursing mom with puppies.

To find out more information, email volunteerkelowna@spca.bc.ca or visit the local branch.

READ MORE: Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

WATCH: Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Just Posted

Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday

The international festival will host 12 different acts over three days

Lake Country Fire Department called to electrical fire

Residents of the Lake Country Lofts were evacuated promptly

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce criticizes new development fee

New fee to build public parks could hurt millennial families trying to buy a new house or condo

‘Alice’ the Doberman needs a home

The BC SPCA is looking for the perfect foster home candidate

MindRight founder, Kelowna Chiefs player honours late president with scholarship

Myles Mattila has set up the Remembering Grant Sheridan scholarship for KIJHL players

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week

To celebrate, all seven of the city’s breweries will be collaborating on a limited release draft

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

Death race runners to artists, South Okanagan speaker series has it all

The Pecha Kucha Penticton series returns with the theme of: We Made It

Sagmoen’s in-custody statements under judge’s scrutiny

Sagmoen’s lawyer said statements made by him while in police custody were not provided voluntarily

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Letter: National diabetes strategy would support Canadians, save money

Writer urges voters to support lobbying effort to have federal government take action

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Most Read