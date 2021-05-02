Agur served as reeve of Summerland

Robert Henry Agur (1856-1912) was Summerland’s reeve (mayor) from 1907 to 1910.

During Agur’s term, Summerland’s Fall Fair was established. In the last year of his term, Summerland purchased the electrical, water and road systems from Sir Thomas Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company.

These utilities were purchased through bylaws. At that time, the community, not municipal council, had the right to approve bylaws.

Agur moved to Summerland from Manitoba in 1904. Prior to moving to the community, he had been the Massey-Ferguson representative in Winnipeg.

He bought orchard land and in 1906 built Balcomo, a ranch house, in Prairie Valley. In addition to his role as mayor he was president of the Board of Trade in 1908.

The family is still active in Summerland and the South Okanagan. Agur Street in Summerland is named after R.H. Agur.

history