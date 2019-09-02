FIBRE ARTS Donna Arneson of the Tuesday Afternoon Fibre Arts group demonstrates spinning during last year’s Summerland Fall Fair. (Summerland Review file photo)

Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Weekend activities scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7

Summerland will showcase its agricultural heritage at the Summerland Fall Fair on Sept. 6 and 7.

Denise MacDonald, chair of the Summerland Fall Fair, said the event, a celebration of local agriculture, will feature entertainment, a tailgate party and a zucchini race in downtown Summerland on the evening of Sept. 6.

READ ALSO: Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

The following day, agricultural exhibits will be set up at the Summerland Curling Club.

While the Friday evening festivities last year were held on Main Street, this year the events have been moved to Memorial Park.

MacDonald said 30 farmers will have produce on display at the tailgate party, including five beverage producers.

In addition, the event will feature plenty of activity for children, including horseback rides and ATV rides, face painting and the pioneer workshop.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair receives funding

The zucchini race on Friday evening will feature zucchinis with wheels attached, racing on a track similar to a pinewood derby race track.

The zucchini race was first introduced in last year’s fall fair.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

She added that this year, the fair has been approved to participate in the Fall Fair Buy BC program, an initiative to encourage consumers to buy local agricultural produce.

READ ALSO: Summerland street will be closed for Fall Fair tailgate event

The Summerland Fall Fair was a community tradition for 105 years. After a three-year hiatus, it was brought back last year.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Just Posted

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

COSAR is looking to hire new recruits for fall

The deadline is Sept. 26, 2019.

Right to Life Society removed from Kelowna hospital for violating harassment law

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Car fire in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

Fire crews extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby buildings

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Weekend activities scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire southeast of Sicamous

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Man missing after boats collide on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers of one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

Most Read