Age no barrier to fitness for Summerland seniors

Audrey Lidin and Gail Goranson are among the regular members at the Summerland Women’s Fitness Society. (Contributed)

Two Summerland seniors are among the members of the Summerland Women’s Fitness Society who are continuing to work out regularly.

Audrey Lidin and Gail Goranson have been members of the facility since it opened its doors seven years ago in June, 2013.

The two have been coming to the facility to work out and for the past five years to open the facility and volunteer as receptionist.

Apart from the hydraulic machines, whole body vibration machine, tread climber and regular treadmill and stretching station, the exercise bike is Lidin’s favourite.

“A senior at my age needs to keep physically fit and healthy, this is why I come here three times a week,” she said.

At 92, she is the oldest member of Summerland Women’s Fitness.

Goranson, her friend and exercise partner feels the same.

“You can exercise at home but it’s lonely, so I come here for the companionship and it keeps me motivated,” she said.

Summerland Women’s Fitness Society is a not-for-profit organization that is completely run by volunteers only. It is a committed, community-minded group of women from age 17 to 92 who want to keep a friendly, affordable place in Summerland for women to get together and keep fit.

The directors of the society, all volunteers as well, worked to get the facility reopened for June 1, after it had closed as a result of COVID-19.

The facility, at 2-7519 Prairie Valley Rd. in Summerland, is open six days a week.

It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 8 to 9 a.m. The telephone number is 250-778-2001 and the email is slandfitness@gmail.com.

