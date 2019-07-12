Additional Summerland Museum information now available online

The Summerland Museum has made additional information available on its website as the contents of 53 research binders have been scanned and uploaded.
Dorothy Inglis, a volunteer with the museum scanned the binders which contain school student photos, information on heritage homes and pioneers, cemetery records and much more.
Over the past two years, there has been significant improvements to the Summerland Museum website.
The website also contains all the issues of the Summerland Review newspaper from 1908 to 1929, eight self-guided tours, pioneer profiles and school programs.
