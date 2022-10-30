A woofing good time in Kelowna at Unleashed Brewing’s Spooktacular Dog Parade

It was nothing but wagging tales at Kelowna’s Unleashed Brewing on Sunday (Oct. 30) for its first Spooktacular Dog Parade.
Paws hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for a short parade walk down Clement Ave.
Spokesperson Shantel Hordos called the parade a dream come true.
“It’s blowing my mind in very good ways.”
Hordos said seeing such a great turn out for the first parade means it will likely be an annual event.
The event was also a fundraiser.
“A dollar for every beer flight sold and a dollar from the Salty Walts bone broth – it’s like a beer for your dogs – that’s being donated to Paws it Forward. They also have some adoptable dogs that are here too.”
Unleashed Brewing is the first brewery in B.C. to allow dogs in the taproom.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on