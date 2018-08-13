A smoky, legendary rocker filled weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled highlights of this weekend in a community photo album

Photo:City of Kelowna Facebook

This weekend rocked in Kelowna, classic rock legends took the stage during ‘Rock the Lake’. The heat on Friday didn’t keep moshers from dancing into the night to the songs of their youth by rock stars that reminded the crowd why they are still rock royalty.

Smoky skies, and thunderstorms lit up the valley and encouraged the wildfires to rage on but that didn’t deter Kelowna and its visitors from making the most of their weekend.

___

Rock the Lake

Canadian rock music legend Randy Bachman “rocked the lake” Friday night in Kelowna, delivering a powerful show full of hits from his days in The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive, as well as several classic rock covers.

Prior to Bachman taking the stage, Ian Thomas kicked off the festival followed by a rousing set by Men Without Hats.

On Saturday, day 2 built off of the momentum from a killer first day, with the Northern Pikes opening the festivities, followed by the MTV superstars, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts. Sweet then took the stage and nearly stole the show, with headbanging hits such as ‘Ballroom Blitz’ before Glass Tiger wrapped up the night and sent the thousands in attendance home happy. Sunday’s lineup boasted Doug and the Slugs, The Stampeders, Little River Band and hard-rock icons, Nazareth.

___

Feast of Fields

Despite the smoke and despite the cool breeze, Feast of Fields was the place to be on Sunday!

___

Adoption Day

Luke and George are looking for a fur-ever home. The Okanagan Small Dog Rescue Society held an adoption day Saturday at PetSmart. How can you say no to these faces?

___

Rattlesnake Island Swim

Despite the predicted rainy and stormy weather, the Rattlesnake Island Swim went off without a hitch.

Swimmers chose a one-way 3.1-kilometre swim, or a more demanding seven km swim that looped around Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

____

We have compiled a community photo album to share how you spent your weekend. To be featured, tag us with #YourKelowna.

Can someone throw me into some cold water today please thanks #kelowna #ineedabeach

A post shared by Rose Lee (@therosatron) on

How did you enjoy the weekend wrap up? is there something you want to see added? Let us know in the comments.

