A novel idea: Recycle your books with new Central Okanagan program

Got some old books that are just collecting dust?

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s waste reduction office has launched a three-month pilot program to correctly recycle your old pages for you.

It aims to prevent people from putting old books in the recycle bin, which is not allowable by Recycle BC.

“Audits by Recycle BC have consistently shown that books are showing up in our recycling carts pushing our contamination rate above the allowable 3 per cent,” said Rae Stewart, RDCO Waste Reduction facilitator. “Our aim is to keep books out of recycling carts and help residents get rid of their books in a more sustainable way. Many books can be donated to thrift stores, or re-sold online, or at book re-sale stores. Through this pilot, we’re looking to offer a more convenient method for residents to dispose of books that can’t be donated or re-sold.”

Books that are gently used can be donated to places like thrift shops, charities, or programs like Okanagan Regional Library Friends of the Library, though more tattered or outdated books can now be dropped off at recycle bins found in the lobbies of different branches of the Okanagan Regional Library.

The bins will be in place on a trial basis until June.

Good books will be gleaned and re-sold, while others will have the bindings cut off and be properly recycled.

BooksCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of Kelowna