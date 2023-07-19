A look back at Lake Country’s past

This history photo is of a crew on the way to a millworker picnic.
Pictured is teamster Henry Elliot, who eventually lived at Greenfield House. The date of the photo is unknown.
~Lake Country Museum & Archives
