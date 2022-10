This historic photo of the Lake Country area is the Garden at Rainbow Ranche as viewed from the gate. The picture was captured some time in the spring of 1928. (Photo contributed by Lake Country Museum & Archives)

~Photo contributed by Lake Country Museum & Archives

historyLake CountryLocal History