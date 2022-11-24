This historic photo is of Rosemary Wentworth with her grandfather George Gibson at Gibson House. George Gibson arrived in Canada from his native England eighteen months before he bought this forty-five acre property. The Indian name for the land was ‘Cussasonyx’ or Paradise Point and the natives had used the place for many years as a fishing camp. Five years after clearing his land and planting an orchard, Gibson met Grace Chapman, who had come from England with Mr. and Mrs. Ward to Okanagan House at Sunnywold (now Carr’s Landing). He needed a better house to welcome a bride!

A look back at Lake Country’s history

Gibson House

~Photo contributed by Lake Country Museum & Archives

