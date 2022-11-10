This historic photo of John and his wife, Hilda, Cheesman.

A look back at Lake Country’s history

Cheesman Road is located in Okanagan Centre; its initial point is Camp Road and it is a dead end gravel road. This road was first established in 1906 and takes its name from an early pioneer, J. R. (John Reginald “Rex”) Cheesman.

John Cheesman was born in Kent, England, on Jan. 19, 1886.

At the age of 22, he came to Canada and settled in Okanagan Centre.

During the First World War, Cheesman served with the 54th Infantry Battalion, 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles; he saw action overseas and was wounded twice.

John and Hilda had one daughter, Patricia, who was born Feb. 8, 1927. While living in Okanagan Centre, the Cheesmans ran an orchard for many years until John died on July 19, 1956.

Daughter Patricia had married John Richards in August 1949 and Patricia and John took over the family orchard. They farmed it for the next 16 years and it was on the farm that they raised their own family. Patricia Margaret Richards (nee Cheesman) died on Aug. 1, 2004.

(Photo contributed by Lake Country Museum & Archives)

