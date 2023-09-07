A look back at Lake Country’s history

This historic photo is of Winfield’s Adventureland along Highway 97. Adventureland was a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. It was located on what is now the corner of Ponderosa Drive and Pelmewash Parkway.
~Old Kelowna/Facebook
This photo is from the Old Kelowna Facebook page
