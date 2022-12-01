A look back at Lake Country

This historic photo is of the old Thomas Wood property at the south end of Long (Kalamalka) Lake, purchased by M. (Malcolm) P. (Parker) Williams. He had some Kelowna builders tendering on the work of building a house. For many years the hill on which his house was built was referred to as M. P. Williams’ hill. Williams raised sheep on his property for a time. He was also a church warden of the Parish of Woodsdale in the year 1921 when he was named as an agent of the church in the sale of some land. M. P. Williams died in Kelowna on Dec. 8, 1938, at the age of 62. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

This historic photo is of the old Thomas Wood property at the south end of Long (Kalamalka) Lake, purchased by M. (Malcolm) P. (Parker) Williams. He had some Kelowna builders tendering on the work of building a house. For many years the hill on which his house was built was referred to as M. P. Williams’ hill.

Williams raised sheep on his property for a time. He was also a church warden of the Parish of Woodsdale in the year 1921 when he was named as an agent of the church in the sale of some land.

M. P. Williams died in Kelowna on December 8, 1938 at the age of 62.

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

