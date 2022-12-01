This historic photo is of the old Thomas Wood property at the south end of Long (Kalamalka) Lake, purchased by M. (Malcolm) P. (Parker) Williams. He had some Kelowna builders tendering on the work of building a house. For many years the hill on which his house was built was referred to as M. P. Williams’ hill. Williams raised sheep on his property for a time. He was also a church warden of the Parish of Woodsdale in the year 1921 when he was named as an agent of the church in the sale of some land. M. P. Williams died in Kelowna on Dec. 8, 1938, at the age of 62. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

This historic photo is of the old Thomas Wood property at the south end of Long (Kalamalka) Lake, purchased by M. (Malcolm) P. (Parker) Williams. He had some Kelowna builders tendering on the work of building a house. For many years the hill on which his house was built was referred to as M. P. Williams’ hill. Williams raised sheep on his property for a time. He was also a church warden of the Parish of Woodsdale in the year 1921 when he was named as an agent of the church in the sale of some land. M. P. Williams died in Kelowna on Dec. 8, 1938, at the age of 62. (Lake Country Museum & Archives)

A look back at Lake Country

The old Thomas Wood property

This historic photo is of the old Thomas Wood property at the south end of Long (Kalamalka) Lake, purchased by M. (Malcolm) P. (Parker) Williams. He had some Kelowna builders tendering on the work of building a house. For many years the hill on which his house was built was referred to as M. P. Williams’ hill.

Williams raised sheep on his property for a time. He was also a church warden of the Parish of Woodsdale in the year 1921 when he was named as an agent of the church in the sale of some land.

M. P. Williams died in Kelowna on December 8, 1938 at the age of 62.

~Lake Country Museum & Archives

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyLake CountryLocal History

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

(Jake Courtepatte)
UPDATE: Extinguished, smoke and flames seen from building in North Kelowna

(Big White/Facebook)
Get totally tubular at Big White this weekend

RCMP remind the public, that when shopping, to put purchases in the trunk of their vehicle and park in a well-lit area. (Black Press file photo)
Whether in-person or online, be alert when holiday shopping: Kelowna RCMP

A sick senior citizen engaged in a virtual visit with her doctor using telehealth video technology to get a diagnosis which was encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak to help in social distancing. ADOBE STOCK INAGE
Respiratory and COVID outbreaks at Okanagan care homes